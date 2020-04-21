Brad Pitt turns weatherman for John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

Washington D.C. [USA], April 21 (ANI): Brad Pitt treated his fans to a new role when he visited John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' as weatherman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor presented the news report on the YouTube series in a hilarious manner.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor just peeped out from his door and said, "Looks, uh, pretty good. Yeah," and then went back inside.

Sunday's episode of 'Some Good News' was the fourth one.

Krasinski curates a set of fun and heartfelt stories in an attempt to cheer people up amid the gloomy news that is doing rounds ever since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Pitt was a guest celebrity at 'Some Good News' like many others including Oscar-winning musician Billie Eilish. (ANI)

