Brad Pitt wears name tag at Oscar nominees luncheon

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): Hollywood star Brad Pitt surprised everyone at the 2020 Oscar nominee luncheon where he was spotted wearing a name tag on the breast pocket of his suit as he chatted around with other nominees.

The heavyweight who has been nominated for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stood out from the crowd due to his hilarious gimmick, even overshadowing Cynthia Erivo, a fellow nominee, who was donning a flashy bright green coat, reported Page Six.

Pitt is currently on an award-winning streak and has already bagged a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his role in the Quentin Tarantino directed movie. (ANI)

