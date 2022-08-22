Brad Pitt's case unlikely to be reopened by FBI following Angelina Jolie's explosive report

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Brad Pitt's friend has revealed that the FBI is not expected to reopen his investigation after an explosive report regarding the actor was revealed last week.

According to Page Six, the source stated that "the statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina's allegations and didn't bring any charges."

They added, "The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad." Page Six has reported that an FBI spokesperson said they could not comment on the case.



Although Jolie recounted the same details from the FBI report in her ongoing custody case against Pitt, a judge still gave Pitt 50/50 custody of their kids, the 'Fight Club' actor's friend pointed out.

Jolie claimed to FBI that Pitt, back in 2016, drunkenly pushed her on board a private jet, which left their six children extremely upset. The 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' actor referenced the star's alleged actions on the plane to the judge overseeing their custody case, according to Pitt's friend.

They said, "Angelina's claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial. In one case, there were no charges brought and in another, Brad was granted 50/50 custody."

As per Page Six, the high-profile duo has been at war over their six children for the past six years, ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. Although they're officially divorced, they are still embroiled in a custody dispute over their minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

They also have sons Maddox and Pax, who are 21 and 18, respectively. (ANI)

