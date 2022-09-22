Brad Pitt's comedy project with Sandra Bullock that never made

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock once planned to develop a comedy in which they were going to play warring ex-spouses on QVC, however, the 'Pitt-Bullock' comedy never made it past early development.

According to Variety, Bullock's $105 million romantic comedy 'The Lost City' included a cameo from Brad Pitt, while Pitt's late-summer action tentpole 'Bullet Train' featured a cameo from Bullock. This year, Pitt and Bullock traded cameo appearances.



"Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC's most successful salespeople, but we're getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we're taking it out on air as we sell things," Pitt recently told Vogue UK. "That's as far as we got."

In a promotional interview for Le Domaine, his new line of essentials for genderless skin care, Pitt mentioned the abandoned Bullock project. The Oscar winner claimed to Vogue that Le Domaine's results are visible in his skin.

"I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch," Pitt said, "but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered [making it]."

Recently, Pitt starred in Sony's 'Bullet Train,' which has brought in $96 million in the United States since its release in early August. The action blockbuster has brought in $222 million globally. Pitt's next project is 'Babylon,' the new Paramount-backed thriller from 'La La Land' Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, in which he will star alongside Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. December 25 marks the movie's debut in a few theatres. (ANI)

