Brad Pitt's latest film 'Ad Astra' heading for USD 20 Million opening

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor and film producer Brad Pitt's sci-fi adventure drama 'Ad Astra' is heading for a launch around USD 20 million during the September 20-22 weekend.

The actor will be seen playing the role of a man who journeys across the solar system in search of his missing father, a dangerous renegade scientist. Tommy Lee Jones is playing the role of his father, reported Variety.

The film is helmed by James Gray while the script is written by Ethan Gross along with Gray. Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy, and Donald Sutherland will also be seen featuring in 'Ad Astra.'

The film premiered on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival. Fox Entertainment had planned to release the film in May but Disney shifted it to the fall after buying Fox's movie assets. Gray began shooting the movie, which carries an USD 80 million budget, in 2017.

Fox saw strong performance in 2015 from its space-travel movie 'The Martian,' which grossed USD 630 million worldwide. Sony's 2016 space film 'Passengers' pulled in USD 300 million at the global box office. (ANI)

