Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk are questioning their future together

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk are questioning the future of their relationship amid breakup rumours.
A source told E! News, that the two are unsure whether they should stay together. Although they want to be together for their daughter, neither of them is happy.
"Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what's best," a source told E! News.
"They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them is very happy," the source added.
The insider also noted that they have a lot invested which is making it difficult to part ways.
"They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off," the insider continued.
"They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what," the insider added.
According to the source, "They have a lot of history and their precious daughter keeping them together for now."
The Oscar nominee and the supermodel, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, have been sparking breakup rumours for a month now.
Rumours about their split started doing the rounds during award season. Cooper was linked with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star, Lady Gaga around the same time. However, the 'Million Reasons' singer had set the record straight, shutting down romance rumours involving her and Cooper.
Amid the breakup rumours, Cooper and Shayk put on a united front as they attended the 2019 Oscars together, where they also shared a romantic moment on the red carpet.
However, Shayk was seen without her beau at the 2019 Met Gala. The couple had walked the fashion event's red carpet together just one year earlier.
Cooper and Shayk have always kept their relationship private, rarely commenting on it in the media.
The pair first sparked relationship rumours in April 2015 when they were spotted attending a Broadway show together. After that time, the two were seen together quite a few times indulging in steamy PDA sessions, which seemingly confirmed their romance.
Then, about two years after sparking romance rumours, Shayk and Cooper welcomed their first child together. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:15 IST

Comic-Con 2019: 'It: Chapter Two' coming to ScareDiego, Warner...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): This year's Comic-Con will miss an annual tradition as Warner Bros. is skipping its Saturday morning presentation in Hall H. The studio's upcoming projects - 'The Joker', 'Birds of Prey' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' will not be debuting any new footage at the annual pop

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Bella Thorne praises Taylor Swift for LGBTQ petition

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American singer Taylor Swift, who recently started a petition for passage of the Equality Act in support of the LGBTQ community, has earned praise by singer and actress Bella Thorne for her initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:33 IST

'Wonder Woman 1984' first poster: Gal Gadot dazzles as fierce...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): The Wonder Woman is back! While fans are eagerly waiting to see actor Gal Gadot in the highly-anticipated film 'Wonder Woman 1984', the makers decided to unveil the first look poster of the upcoming flick to add to the excitement.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:29 IST

Salman thanks fans after 'Bharat' emerges as his biggest opener

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Salman Khan's latest outing 'Bharat', co-starring Katrina Kaif, has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film minted Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day, making it Salman's biggest opener ever.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:18 IST

Harvey Weinstein "crossed lines and boundaries" with her, says Madonna

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Madonna opened up about her working relationship with film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:07 IST

Joe Jonas responds to Taylor Swift's recent confession

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Joe Jonas who recently tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Sophie Turner responded to the recent confession made by her ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:41 IST

I cried watching Sophie: Jennifer Lawrence on her 'Dark Phoenix'...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence whose character 'Mystique' dies at the end of her recently released film 'Dark Phoenix', opened up about the death scene.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:30 IST

Jussie Smollett: Chicago Police releases call details made on...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): After Jussie Smollett's case-related documents were made public by the judge recently, Chicago police have now released the details of calls made on the day of the attack reported by the actor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:48 IST

'Big Little Lies' writer reveals season 2 was written "as if...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): When HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' aired in 2017 it received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike. The show even took away several awards as a miniseries. But what if season 2 was the end of it? The show's writer made a big revelation wh

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:44 IST

Panga: Shooting for the last schedule to begin soon

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut, who is prepping hard for her upcoming sports film 'Panga' will soon begin shooting for the last schedule of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:01 IST

Ellen Pompeo wanted to quit 'Grey's Anatomy' due to "toxic work...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American actor Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey in the ABC drama 'Grey's Anatomy', is going to star in the 16th season of the show and has already signed for 17th season, but there were times when she felt like leaving the series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:30 IST

World premiere of DJ Avicii's posthumous album with VR experience

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Swedish DJ Avicii's posthumous album 'Tim' release will get an even bigger tribute. The album's special world premiere on June 6 will be a virtual reality experience.

Read More
iocl