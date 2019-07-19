Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk parenting without "drama" after split

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk are peacefully sharing custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.
"There is no drama at the moment. Irina travels a lot and is happy he wants to have joint custody," Page Six quoted a source as saying.
According to a recent report by TMZ, the former couple has agreed to continue living in New York and share the custody.
Earlier this month, after dating for about four years, Cooper and Shayk decided to call it quits.
The actor, 44, and the 33-year-old supermodel started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Reportedly, even after the breakup, Shayk is staying at Cooper's home. "They split but she is still staying at his house for now. It's complicated because of the baby," a source said. (ANI)

