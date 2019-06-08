Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk tried to work things out for their daughter

Washington [USA], June 8 (ANI): Before Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk decided to split, the two tried to make things work for the sake of their daughter, even though their relationship was hanging by a thread for months.

After dating for about four years, Cooper and Shayk called it quits, however, according to a source, things weren't fine between the two from the last couple of months.

According to a report by Page Six, the source claimed that "After the lust wore off, they had very little in common."

The 'A Star Is Born' actor and the 33-year-old supermodel started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In November 2016, the model showed off her baby bump while walking at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. The two welcomed their daughter named Lea De Seine in March 2017 but kept the news under wraps for a few weeks.

While they had a child and continued living together, the two never got married.

The source asserted that it felt like they weren't truly making a life together outside of the child.

"They never shopped for their own house in California. It was just his house. There were no moves in that direction. Then there's the fact that they never got married after they had a kid," the insider added.

The former couple is now trying to figure out how they're going to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter. (ANI)

