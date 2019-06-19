Bradley Cooper is all smiles after spending quality time with daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American actor Bradley Cooper is seemingly coping up well after his breakup with model Irina Shayk and is spending quality time with their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The actor was spotted enjoying a stroll on Monday after he spent Father's Day with his little munchkin, reported People.

Cooper looked dapper in a black T-shirt, khaki slacks, a black backpack, and black sunglasses. His outing comes after he was seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Sunday while carrying his daughter.

Shayk was seen in Florence, Italy over the weekend, stepping out for her first public appearance since breaking up with Cooper. She walked in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show and was seen back in New York City on Sunday.

The former couple, who welcomed their daughter in March 2017 after two years of dating, will continue to remain a family for their daughter.

"For Lea's sake, they keep spending time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter," a source told People.

Another source agreed that Cooper and Shayk are on the "same page" when it comes to parenting.

"It's clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter. They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents," the source said.

"Irina's number one priority is their daughter. She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her," another insider close to the pair told People.

Cooper was linked to his 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady Gaga after their intimate Oscars performance of 'Shallow' in February and their undeniable chemistry in the critically acclaimed film.

However, Gaga shut down the romance rumours on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

"No," she proclaimed when host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked if she was having an affair.

"I'm an artist, and I guess Bradley and I did a good job. And, fooled ya," she added.

While a source told US Weekly that it was "a non-issue" for Shayk, who knew that Cooper and Gaga "were in character."

Cooper was previously married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007.


