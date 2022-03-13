'Braxton Family Values' fame Traci Braxton dies at 50

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Singer, actor and TV and radio personality Traci Braxton, of 'Braxton Family Values' fame, passed away after a battle with oesophageal cancer on Saturday.

According to Variety, a statement from her family read, "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that, after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," Kevin Surratt, Braxton's husband, shared in a statement.



In an Instagram post on Saturday, Traci's son, Kevin Surratt Jr., wrote, "When I heard the news about my mother being sick, the first thing she said was, 'I'm going to fight and beat this.' She fought to the end and today she's at peace."

He added, "I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma, I'm going to miss you."

Braxton was born in 1971 in Severn, Md. After growing up as a singer in her church's choir, she began her performing career alongside her four sisters, Toni, Tamar, Towanda and Trina, in 1989 as the R&B quintet 'The Braxtons'.

As per Variety, she's survived by her mother, Evelyn; father, Michael; four sisters and older brother, Michael Braxton Jr.; her husband, Kevin, her son, Kevin Jr. and grandson Kevin Surratt III. (ANI)

