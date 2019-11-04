Britney Spears
Britney Spears

'Breaking Point': Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown revealed in documentary

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:14 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown may have been even worse than anyone knew as insiders have revealed the story in a new documentary named 'Britney Spears - Breaking Point'.
In the documentary that aired Sunday night, insiders revealed that "Spears, may have had her life in danger, and the people who were paid to protect her safety may have accepted bribes from paparazzi in exchange for access to the singer" reported Fox News.
Esther Tognozzi, the owner of the salon where Spears shaved her head, revealed that one of the two bodyguards who'd accompanied Spears to the salon repeatedly opened the blinds to let the photographers outside the shop click pictures of Spears buzzing off her own hair.
According to Tognozzi, Spears arrived at the salon around closing time, when they were cleaning up and they noticed a bunch of flashing white lights. They noticed somebody knocking on the door and she heard someone saying 'Hey, open the door, Britney Spears wants to come in,'" she recalled.
While sharing the incident, Tognozzi quoted her asking 'What for? And they proceeded to come in, she sat on my chair, I said, 'What's up, can I help you?
'She said, 'I want to shave my hair off.'"
Tognozzi also quoted that she tried to 'fix' the situation by asking to help but Spears didn't want to change a thing since she shaved her head. She also claims that Spears was happy with her shaved.
'The Mirror' reported Dance studio boss Robert Baker as he said, he's known Britney since 1998 and he also has seen at the ups and downs of her career.
Spears' father, "Jamie, is likely the reason the singer is still alive today following her psychiatric episodes", Baker added.
"She was going through the worst time of her life and needed help. Her dad stepped in and gave her the help she needed. If he hadn't been there, things could have been very different. I don't think she would still be with us today," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:37 IST

Amitabh Bachchan to inaugurate IFFI: Javadekar

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will be inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:15 IST

'Panipat': Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon reveal their first look

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Lead actors from the historical period drama film 'Panipat' shared their look from the film on Monday. While Sanjay Dutt is seen as fierce battle warrior, 'Ahmad Shah Abdali,' Kriti Sanon is seen as graceful 'Parvati Bai'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:46 IST

Anupam Kher takes 'morning walk friends' for lavish brunch

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Anupam Kher recently gave a sweet surprise to some underprivileged children and took them to a hotel in Mumbai for brunch.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:46 IST

It's hard to shoot here: Priyanka on Delhi's air pollution

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra's latest post on Instagram is a proof that Bollywood celebrities are equally affected by climate change. As the actor is shooting for her next -- 'The White Tiger' in Delhi, she revealed how hard it is for her to shoot in such poor air quality.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:22 IST

'Breathlessess, moist eyes' - you're either in love or in Delhi,...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor took a dig at the dipping air quality here while sharing an image that stated if you are experiencing the signs of "breathlessness" or "moist eyes", you are "either in Love or in Delhi."

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:06 IST

Ananya Panday drops hint about her 'next director'

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): While she is new to the industry, Ananya Panday sure knows how to keep her fans on their toes and she did the same on Sunday!

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:06 IST

UK centenarian credits her long life to this!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): The only thing that this centenarian finishes a glass of is -- Champagne -- which she believes is the secret to her crossing a century!

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:00 IST

Check out Kim Kardashian and family's Halloween Avatar

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Kim Kardashian proves to be the ultimate queen of Halloween. Two days after celebrating the spectacular holiday, the reality star unveiled yet another extravagant family costume. This time, Kim, hubby Kanye West and their four kids dressed up as bugs and fittingl

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Pictures of baby Deepika will leave you in awe

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Remembering her childhood, Deepika Padukone, posted two throwback pictures on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:41 IST

'Joker' hits yet another milestone; crosses USD 900 million...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): After standing on top at the box office late last month, Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' continued its winning streak by crossing USD 900 million in worldwide ticket sales on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST

I've changed a lot, be easy on me: Demi Lovato on overcoming overdose

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): After remaining tight-lipped for over a year, Demi Lovato finally broke her silence about the drug overdose she suffered in July 2018.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:13 IST

Shabana Azmi remembers a compassionate human in late Prithviraj...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): While it has been over half a century that the iconic film 'Mughal-e-Azam' hit Indian screens, it won't be wrong to say that memories of late actor Prithviraj Kapoor as Akbar are still fresh! Remembering the late star on his 113th birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi shar

Read More
iocl