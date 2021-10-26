Brendan Fraser to play villain in 'Batgirl' movie

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Actor Brendan Fraser has bagged the role of a villain in 'Batgirl' movie.

As per Variety, Fraser will play the pyro-themed Batman villain Firefly in the project.



The movie will revolve around Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace), the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Also, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct 'Batgirl' for Warner Bros.

Most probably, the film will stream on HBO Max sometime in 2022. (ANI)

