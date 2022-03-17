Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow to share screen space in 'The Parenting'

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): 'Friends' fame Lisa Kudro will be seen sharing screen space with Brian Cox in the HBO Max's original film 'The Parenting'.



As per Variety, 'The Parenting' is a horror-comedy that focuses on a young queer couple who rent a countryside cottage to host a weekend getaway with their parents, only to discover that it is inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Apart from Lisa and Cox, the upcoming project will also star Edie Falco and Dean Norris.

Craig Johnson has come on board to helm the project, which is written by Kent Sublette. (ANI)

