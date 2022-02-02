Brian Cox recalls watching Brad Pitt on 'Troy' set was jaw-dropping

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Emmy-winning actor Brian Cox recently walked through several of his most high profile roles, including his turn as Agamemnon in Wolfgang Peterson's 2004 historical war film 'Troy'.

The swords-and-sandals epic cast Cox opposite Brad Pitt as Achilles. According to Cox, the role of Agamemnon in 'Troy' was "the only part I've ever pursued" in his career, as per Variety.

Cox said, "I've never pursued anything. I've always allowed it to fall out the way it fell out. I knew the part was available and I knew I was dead right for the role. I volunteered to fly myself to London to meet Wolfgang Petersen. It was a great cast."



Getting the part meant getting to watch Brad Pitt on set with his own eyes, which is a sight that left Cox gobsmacked.

As the actor recalled, "I remember at one point being agog at Brad. He'd never been in costumes like that... Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful. I'm straight but I thought, 'Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.' What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?"

'Troy' grossed just under USD 500 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for an Academy Award in the costume design category.

Cox and Pitt starred opposite an ensemble cast that included Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson, Peter O'Toole and Stephen Buttigieg.

According to Variety, the 'Succession' actor has recently been making press rounds in support of his new memoir, 'Putting the Rabbit in the Hat', which is now available for purchase. (ANI)

