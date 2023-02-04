Brian Cox reveals filmmker Bryan Singer was "under a lot of strain" while making 'X-Men'

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Brian Cox, recently praised filmmaker Bryan Singer, who directed him for the role of Colonel William Stryker in 2003's 'X2: X-Men United'.

According to Variety, an American media company, in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Cox stated that Singer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men and has also faced accusations from 'X-Men' actors of inappropriate on-set behaviour, was "under a lot of strain" during the production of 'X2'.

Halle Berry, who played Storm in Singer's 'X-Men' franchise, told Variety in 2020 that "Bryan's not the easiest dude to work with." Berry famously cursed out Singer on set one day and told him to "kiss my Black ass."

Singer's haphazard behaviour often led to scenes being rewritten on the spot.



"One of his great things was that when he came to a new set, he would have to rethink it. He'd have a thought, and then have to rethink [the scene]. So that was always a difficult transition for him. But once he cracked it, he cracked it very quickly and was able to get on with it," Cox said.

"I think he's an extraordinary director -- really, really gifted. Certainly, I will always be grateful to him because he had confidence in me and got me the role. I played a waiting game and it worked," he added.

Variety reported that last month, Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the franchise, was asked whether Singer's alleged behaviour and misconduct tainted the legacy of the 'X-Men' franchise.

Replying to this, the actor answered, "You know, that's a really, really complicated question. There's a lot of things at stake there. 'X-Men' was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there's a lot to be proud of."

Meanwhile, Cox currently starts on HBO's Emmy winner 'Succession', which is returning for its fourth season in March, as per Variety. (ANI)

