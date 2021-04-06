'Bridgerton' adds new cast members for season two

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): With news of actor Rege-Jean Page's surprising exit making headlines, the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' has added an impressive array of new members to its star cast.

As per Variety, actors Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young will star in the new season of the popular series at the streamer.

They join the previously announced actor Simone Ashley, who will play Kate Sharma in the second season of the period drama.

Chandran will play Edwina Sharma. Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate (Ashley) to be the perfect debutante. She is kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.

Conn will play Mary Sharma. Lady Mary's marriage once embroiled her and her family in scandal. Now newly returned to London with her daughters, she's forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.

Lynch will play Theo Sharpe. Theo is a hardworking printer's assistant. But he's not just a working-class man, he's also an intellectual who fights for the rights of all.



Young will play Jack, who is the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on author Julia Quinn's book series, 'Bridgerton' follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings ( Rege-Jean Page).

Netflix announced on Friday that Page will not return for the second season of the series. His costar Dynevor, however, will reprise her role.

The series premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and immediately became a massive hit. One month later, Netflix announced in a blog post that it had become the streamer's "biggest show ever."

The series was recently renewed for a second season, which will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.

Last month, People magazine confirmed that Simone Ashley had been cast as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season. (ANI)

