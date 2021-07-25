'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals she is double jabbed

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' fans have been curious to get updates for the series' second season, the shooting of which was recently halted indefinitely after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this month.

According to EW, a representative for Netflix confirmed the production shutdown but declined to comment further. It was further reported that the individual is currently isolating while the streamer and the show's producers create a timetable for filming to resume.

While it was unclear whether an actor or a member of the crew had tested positive for the virus, fans were worried to check if their favourite 'diamond of the season'- Phoebe Dynevor who plays the role of Daphne Bridgeton in the series was safe and healthy.

To update her fans, Dynevor took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of herself in which she could be seen travelling in a car, with her mask on.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "She double jabbed and masked".



Well, this is all to know that our beloved Duchess of Hastings is safe and sound as she has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Speaking about her look, the actor effortlessly sported a casual attire. She donned a fashionable printed jacket with a black tee. To complement her look, she opted for no makeup and a sleek hairdo. To accessorise the attire, she wore quirky chain necklaces.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Younger' actor was filming for season two of her much-loved Netflix series 'Bridgerton', after the streamer renewed the romance series through season four. Due to COVID-19 positive case detection on the set, the shoot was paused recently.

The first season was a breakout hit, becoming Netflix's most-viewed series ever, and also scored 12 Emmy nominations this month, including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Rege-Jean Page.

The second season of the show will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his mission to find a wife, with Simone Ashley joining the cast as Kate Sharma, a headstrong young woman who catches Anthony's eye.

Besides this, Phoebe is currently filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s.

She was also recently roped in to play the lead in Sony's 'I Heart Murder' to be helmed by ace filmmaker Matt Spicer.

The story is a female-driven thriller with the screenplay written by both Tom O'Donnell and Spicer. Oscar-winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment will produce. The plot of the project is being kept under wraps. (ANI)

