'Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes to headline Netflix's 'Lockwood and Co.' series adaptation

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' actor Ruby Stokes has landed yet another Netflix project.

As per Deadline, Ruby is set to lead the cast of Netflix's 'Lockwood and Co.', a series adaptation of Jonathan Stroud's book series.

The series will also feature newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway and Morven Christie.

As per the logline obtained by Deadline, the series is "set in London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision - a tiny startup, run by a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood and Co."



Ruby Stokes will play Lucy Carlyle, a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl who along with Chapman's Anthony Lockwood and Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim, run a psychic detection agency.

Jeremiah will star as Inspector Barnes, Treadaway will play The Golden Blade and Christie will star as Penelope Fittes.

Also joining the series are Jack Bandeira, who plays Quill Kipps, Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman, Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones, Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin and Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon.

Cornish will produce the project alongside Nira Park and Rachael Prior.

The eight-part series is produced by Complete Fiction, which was founded by Edgar Wright, Cornish, Park and Prior, as per Deadline. (ANI)

