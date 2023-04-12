Brie Larson's sci-fi action film 'The Marvels' trailer out now

Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film 'The Marvels' unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, production house Marvel Studios shared the trailer and wrote, "Teaming up changes everything everyone. Marvel Studios' #TheMarvels, only in theatres November 10."

'The Marvels' is all set to hit the theatres on November 10, 2023.

The film stars Brie Larson who will be seen portraying the role of Captain Marvel a.k.a. Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau who was introduced in the Disney+ series 'Wanda Vision' and Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan, in 'Ms. Marvel'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media company, Larson talked about reprising the role of Captain Marvel in the daytime talk show 'Good Morning America'.

"The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it's digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time," she told the show.

The trailer sets the scene for the trio coming together again as a team for the first time under the direction of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Deadline reported.

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the film is a sequel to 2019's action film 'Captain Marvel'.

Meanwhile, Larson also talked about her two upcoming "passion projects" for Disney+: the short film 'Remembering', and the docu-series 'Growing Up'.

She said, "I am so lucky that I get to play pretend with my job," she told Good Morning America. "The fact that I'm an actor came from me being a small child and saying it to my mom. I feel like sitting here on this couch talking about these projects is honoring this inner child inside of me. I have a very vivid interior world and it's something that I've cultivated and is very special to me," reported Deadline. (ANI)