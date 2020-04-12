British comedian, actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], April 12 (ANI): British comedian and 'The Goodies' actor Tim Brooke-Taylor passed away at an age of 79 on Sunday due to health complications related to coronavirus.

According to Variety, Brooke-Taylor's agent said that he died on early hours of Sunday due to COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The 79-year-old actor was one of the very first artists from the UK to use the stop-motion techniques in the live-action format.

Besides 'Goodies,' he is also known for other television shows like 'At Last The 1948 Show' and the comedy series 'Broaden Your Mind.' (ANI)

