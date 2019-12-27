British movie 'The Informer' gets India release date

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 27 (ANI): The British crime-thriller 'The Informer' is all set to release in India on January 3, 2020.

The news of the release date was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Friday.

"From the producers of #Sicario and #JohnWick... #PVR Pictures to release #British crime thriller #TheInformer on 3 Jan 2020 in #India" he tweeted alongside the poster of the film.



Helmed by Andrea Di Stefano, the movie will have Joel Kinnaman in the titular character alongside Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, and Clive Owen playing significant roles.

The thriller film is inspired by 'Three Seconds', a novel by Swedish bestselling writer duo Roslund Anders and Borge Hellstrom. (ANI)

