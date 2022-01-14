Britney Spears breaks silence on sister Jamie Lynn Spears' recent interview

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Clapback queen! Singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently addressed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' tell-all interview and pointed out a few statements that she doesn't agree with.

On Thursday, Britney called out her sister on social media, following a Wednesday interview on Good Morning America where Jamie Lynn opened up about their relationship.

The pop star took to Twitter to share her side about how the situation unfolded over the last 13 years.



In the lengthy social media post, the 40-year-old singer shared with her fans that she had gotten "really sick" on Wednesday night and had a high fever. She then wrote she called her security guard to get her an Aleve to "relieve the pain," but the security guard said "no." She later tweeted that her fiance, Sam Asghari, "got my medicine."



The singer then wrote she looked at her phone and saw Jamie Lynn did an interview to promote her book. And even though she watched while under the weather, she says "it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring."

After acknowledging that she can be a "drama queen" when sick, Britney assured fans she was feeling "fine today" after feeling "chill bumps everywhere" the day prior.

Britney then opened up about the things that did bother her about the interview.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything," Britney wrote.

"Everything was always given to her," she added.







She concluded the post by saying she hopes her sister's book "does well" and slammed her family, claiming they "pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them."



As per People magazine, speaking about her new memoir 'Things I Should Have Said', releasing today, Jamie Lynn told ABC News Nightline anchor Juju Chang that she had always been Britney's "biggest supporter."



She later added, "I love my sister," as she began to cry. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."



In this week's issue of People magazine, Jamie Lynn also said she's "only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous."

Last week, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram. Jamie Lynn is still following Britney.

Throughout the final months of Britney's conservatorship battle, which ended in November 2021, rumours of a complicated relationship between the two sisters came to light when Britney called out Jamie Lynn on Instagram for performing her songs "to remixes" at an awards show.

In the past, Britney has blamed her family, including her father Jamie, for conservatorship abuse. Jamie, Jamie Lynn and their mother, Lynne, have all denied wrongdoing.

Britney was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 with her father overseeing his daughter by the terms of the court-ordered arrangement. The next hearing is set for January 19 to address pending accounting and other lingering issues. (ANI)

