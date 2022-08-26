Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account for the fourth time

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account.

According to Page Six, Britney "aims to have a drama-free life".

After deleting Instagram, Britney took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy ... yes I choose happiness today".

She further wrote, "I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others for what may have been hurtful."

She then wrote, "I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!!" referencing her sons - Sean Preston and Jayden James.

She also shared a message about feeling "overwhelmed" ahead of the release of her duet with Elton John, 'Hold Me Closer,' which comes out this Friday. She wrote, "my first song in 6 years!!!! It's pretty damn cool that I'm singing with one of the most classic men of our time...@eltonjohn"



Well, this is not the first time Britney deleted her Instagram. She has deactivated her Instagram thrice in the past. According to Page Six, In the past, she has returned to the platform mere days after ditching it.

Speaking of her personal life, Britney and Sam Asghari got married at the former's home in June.

The wedding was attended by a lot of stars, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, who also designed the bride's wedding dress.

Britney and Asghari met on the set of the 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016 and got engaged in September last year. Spears also became pregnant earlier this year but experienced a miscarriage in May.

This is the Pop singer's third marriage. Before, that she was married to Jason Allen Alexander and to American singer Kevin Federline, with whom she got separated in 2007. She has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. (ANI)