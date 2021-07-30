Britney Spears' doctors allegedly want Jamie to be removed from conservatorship

Washington [US], July 30 (ANI): Seems like the battle to remove Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate is boiling over and now it has allegedly got the seal of approval from the singer's medical team too.

Jodi Montgomery, personal conservator of Britney who supports the removal of Jamie Spears as the singer's estate conservator recently alleged that even the star's medical team has agreed to the same.

According to People Magazine, Jodi made a statement that she and the singer's doctors are standing by the pop star's request to remove her father as conservator of her estate.

In the latest move of a court filing on Thursday, Jodi supported replacing Jamie, as the co-conservator of Britney's estate with CPA Jason Rubin and she alleged that the singer's medical team also supports the move.

"[Jamie] should not continue to act as the Conservatee's Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of the Conservatee, because the paramount concern for this Conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the Conservatee, Petitioner hereby joins Conservatee in the Removal Petition," the filing read.

"Montgomery respectfully notes that Spears's medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee for Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate," the filing further read, as per People Magazine.

Jodi also described Rubin, the nominated replacement, as "eminently qualified" for the role.

"Montgomery believes in good faith that Spears's bests interests are served by granting the Removal Petition and removing Mr. Spears and replacing him as Conservator of the Estate with Mr. Rubin as requested in the Appointment Petition," the filing read.



Jodi's court filing comes a few days after the 39-year-old singer through her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition to officially remove her father as estate conservator and replace him with Rubin.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance. Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination," the legal documents obtained by People Magazine read.

Rubin has practiced as a forensic accountant since 1993 and has testified as an expert witness in hundreds of cases.

For the unversed, in 2019, Jamie stepped down as the conservator of her person after an alleged physical altercation with Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline's 15-year-old son Sean Preston.

At that time, Jodi took over as Britney's conservator of her person.

On a related note, Britney scored a major win in her conservatorship case at a July 14 hearing, when the judge allowed her to hire her own attorney, former federal prosecutor Rosengart.

In the same hearing, the singer accused Jamie of conservatorship abuse and asked for an investigation into her father.

During Britney's June appearance in court, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen shared a message from her client, saying, "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

As for Jodi, a source told People Magazine that Britney was "happy" with how much Jodi has supported her throughout the process of her conservatorship. (ANI)

