Britney Spears goes on beach trip with boyfriend Sam Asghari wearing mask

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had a beach date on Monday and practiced safety first by wearing masks.

According to Fox News, the 38-year-old singer posted a series of photos from their seaside adventure. In the pictures, the 'Stronger' singer showed off her toned figure in an animal print bikini and Asghari's body was on display when they walked towards the water.

As a precaution to COVID-19, the couple wore masks for the outdoor adventure.

In addition to enjoying the sun and the sand, Spears and Asghari, did some colouring at the beach. The 'Criminal' singer captioned the photo just the same as the same phrase that was on a page of their colouring book, "All you need is love and the beach .... @samasghari !!!!!"



"It's Britney beach," her boyfriend jokingly commented in reference to her catchphrase.

While many fans enjoyed his beachside photos, a lot of them demanded a new music video to her recently released single, 'Mood Ring (By Demand),' which came out in March. Previously, the track was only available on the Japanese deluxe edition of her 2016 album, 'Glory.' (ANI)

