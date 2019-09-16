Britney Spears with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Britney Spears with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Britney Spears pens a sweet birthday message for sons

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Britney Spears is the proud mother of her two boys Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline and is always vocal to express her love for her kids.
This time the singer took to social media to express her love towards her sons, who recently celebrated their 13th and 14th birthdays.
Taking to social media the 37-year-old pop star posted a sweet family photo at the beach when they were toddlers.
"Oh, how they've grown... Mamma loves you guys very very much!!!! May you get all your bday wishes and more," She captioned the snapshot.

According to Fox News, her elder son Sean Preston turned 14 on Saturday and younger son Jayden turned 13 on Thursday.
The sweet message comes amid the personal turmoil Britney Spears is facing with her father Jamie Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Recently, a judge ruled that Federline will maintain custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James 70 per cent of the time, with Britney getting to be with her kids for remaining 30 per cent.
Earlier, the Grammy-winning singer and Federline shared 50-50 custody of their boys.
"There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by [their other son] Jayden," Federline's representative told People. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:11 IST

Miller's advice for Huffman: 'First day' will be 'most stressful'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, who served eight months for bankruptcy fraud and released in May 2018, has a piece of advice for actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:48 IST

Meghan Markle's nephew grows marijuana strain named after baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): After Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley's 'Markle Sparkle' marijuana made headlines, he is now coming up with another royally-branded hybrid pot strain in the honour of Markle's son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:36 IST

John Legend slams Felicity Huffman's 14-Day Sentence: 'No one in...

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Legend has criticised actress Felicity Huffman's 14-day sentence for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Meghan Markle wishes husband Prince Harry in the most adorable way

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 35 today, has received a sweet birthday message from his wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:40 IST

Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after winning Emmy

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress has more than one reason to smile!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:35 IST

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are 'enjoying getting to know each other'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): It looks like that there is a romance brewing between singer Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:47 IST

Jameela Jamil attends event next day after surgery

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actress Jameela Jamil, who underwent extensive oral surgery on Thursday, showed up at an event the very next day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:33 IST

Amul India celebrates Doordarshan's 60 glorious years

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): The very mention of Doordarshan rekindles a slew of memories. From shows like 'Malgudi Days' to 'Chitrahar' to news, Doordarshan catered to a wide variety of its audience since the inception.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:23 IST

Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): What could be more important for kids than parents who are always there for them? The 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar is one such parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:43 IST

'Chhichhore' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs. 75 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is doing wonders at the ticket windows and has crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark in its second weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Jacob Pechecnik speaks out after ex-wife Zooey Deschanel moves on

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Zooey Deschanel's estranged husband Jacob Pechecnik has broken his silence about the current state of his relationship with his ex.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Kim Kardashian reveals how she 'got in trouble' with husband Kanye West

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she got in trouble with husband Kanye West for letting six-year-old daughter North West wear beauty cosmetics.

Read More
iocl