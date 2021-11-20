Britney Spears pens appreciation note for fiance Sam Asghari

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears penned a sweet appreciation post for her fiance Sam Asghari, admiring the sauve look that he sported for the Los Angeles premiere of 'House of Gucci' on Thursday night.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney posted a black and white picture of her husband-to-be where he could be seen smiling while soaking in a hot tub.

"Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci !!!! Sorry to the cast but my baby is [fire emoji] ... I'm the photographer on the first one !!!!!" she captioned the post.



Asghari later posted videos of himself posing on the carpet, revealing that he was dressed and styled by Donatella Versace in a smart Versace tuxedo, matching trousers, and a printed shirt.



At the premiere, Asghari talked to E! News about how excited he is to get started on his future with Britney Spears now that her 13-years-old conservatorship has ended.

"It's just so real to live my life and live our life like this," he told E! News, adding that Britney chose to forego the carpet because they are "not quite ready to make an appearance outside together."

That will eventually change, though! "We will," Asghari continued, looking forward to the future. "We're getting ready for a wedding, baby," Asghari added.

The happy couple got engaged in September after Asghari popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Now, they're simply biding their time until the big day comes.

The couple hasn't revealed any major wedding details yet, but planning does seem to be underway. On November 9, Spears posted a photo of herself in a light-pink gown, and while she clarified it was not her wedding dress, she did reveal that Donatella Versace was working on the garment "as we speak."

This engagement comes five years after Asghari and Spears first met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video. (ANI)

