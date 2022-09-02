Britney Spears' son breaks silence on their relationship: "I just want her to get better"

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Britney Spears' sons are breaking their silence on where they stand with their mother.

According to Fox News, in an interview that airs on Friday, Sean and Jayden talked about Spears with director Daphne Barak. Although he did not attend his mother's wedding to Sam Asghari, Jayden said that he does not "hate" his mother.

"I 100 per cent think this can be fixed," he said, per the Daily Mail. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again." Addressing Spears during the interview, he added, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."



Jayden addressed his absence from his mother's June wedding. "At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," he said. "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms." According to Jayden, the brothers are "very united" and are each other's support system.

"Preston and I are very united. He is always looking out for me and I am looking out for him. We make sure that we are both healthy mentally," he said. Addressing growing up with a mother as famous as Spears and dealing with the media surrounding her conservatorship, Jayden said, "There was this TV and it just showed all these people, and it showed her singing and dancing on the stage, and when I saw that I was like 'Wow, that is a lot of people' and I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person and that inspired me."

Spears's 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November. Jayden shared that his grandfather, Jamie Spears, "doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father." He added: "At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed."

Sean, Jayden's older brother, isn't fond of cameras, and he requested that Spears not post photos of him online, which she did anyway, and "it didn't go well," Jayden said. He said that posting on Instagram "helps" his mother. "Social media helps her," he began. "So if that's what she wants to do that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that. At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family."

After over ten months of dating, Federline and Spears got hitched in October 2004. July 2007 saw the completion of their divorce. Following Federline's sharing of three videos in which he claimed the celebrity was reprimanding their youngsters, the two ex-spouses started a social media feud. (ANI)

