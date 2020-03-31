Britney Spears thanks professionals working amidst coronavirus crisis

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears on Monday thanked all the warriors that are working through the tough times of coronavirus and are helping the world deal with the crisis.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a picture that read, "Thank you grocery store clerks, thank you, medical professionals, thank you, restaurant workers, thank you, truck drivers."

The post further thanked professionals like sanitation workers, farmers, warehouse workers that are working in the hard times.

"Thank you to all of the wonderful people helping us get through this time !!!!!" she wrote in the caption.



According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally. (ANI)

