Britney Spears
Britney Spears vacations in Hawaii beside family drama

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Britney Spears isn't letting her recent family drama spoil her vacation goals and can be seen enjoying a great vacation on the pacific coast.
The singer is enjoying her solo trip by sunbathing in Hawaii amid getting assigned a new conservator.
Spears is flooding the internet with her jaw-dropping snaps. In a series of pictures, she posted on Instagram had her donning a yellow swimsuit. In one of the snaps, she is seen lying on the edge of a tub showcasing her toned body.
Thereafter she posted two clips, where she can be seen sporting multiple outfits one after another.
"So much fun in Maui .... had to put my heels on with my bathing suit," she wrote.

Recently, Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears asked the court to let him stand down as the singer's conservator. This came after Jamie was accused of hurting her 13-year-old son Sean Preston Federline physically.
According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Jodi Montgomery, the singer's current care manager, was approved as her temporary conservator by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Monday.
Montgomery has been assigned the same duties and powers that were previously granted to Jamie until January 20, 2020.
Those powers include limiting and restricting visitors for the 37-year-old Grammy award winner, retaining caretakers and security guards on a "24 hour/7 day basis" and communicating with medical personnel on her behalf. The manager will also have access to Britney's medical records and has the ability to prosecute restraining orders for her.
The approval comes after her 67-year-old father requested to "temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship" earlier this month. Jamie, who was hospitalized in 2018 for a ruptured colon, cited "personal health reasons" as the reason he wanted to step down from the responsibility.
Earlier this month, Federline filed a restraining order against Jamie after he allegedly abused the pair's 13-year-old son Sean Preston. (ANI)

