Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander booked into Napa County jail for alleged bracelet theft

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): Jason Alexander, Britney Spears' ex-husband, was arrested in Napa County after being charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a bracelet in 2015.

According to Fox News, the accusations are separate from his misdemeanour violence and trespass conviction from Spears' June wedding to Sam Asghari, for which he completed a 64-day sentence in Ventura County.

Authorities moved Alexander from the Ventura jail to the Napa County jail on Tuesday according to an arrest warrant filed in 2016 for grand theft with a value exceeding $400 and buying/receiving stolen property.

According to TMZ, Alexander, who was notoriously married to the "Toxic" singer for 55 hours in 2004, is accused of stealing the $2,000 bracelet from a Napa property.

Police claim that he confessed to taking the diamond bracelet from the woman whose house he had been renting for a few weeks at the time and pawning it there.



He was given time served after entering a no contest plea to the misdemeanour charges related to Spears' wedding on Thursday.

After attempting to crash Spears' wedding, the 40-year-old was apprehended at her residence on June 9 and has since stayed in custody. Additionally, he is prohibited from being within 100 yards of Spears and the involved security guard due to a criminal protective order.

His bond has been set at $20,000 for the felony accusation, and his arraignment is planned for Wednesday.

Following a hasty nuptial in Las Vegas when they were both 22 years old, Alexander became the "Baby One More Time" singer's first husband. Two days later, the marriage was declared null and void.

Alexander claimed that Lynne Spears, Spears' mother, and her management coerced the annulment. At the time, it was asserted, that Spears was "incapable of consenting to the marriage."

"We were just looking at each other and said, 'Let's do something wild, crazy. Let's go get married, just for the hell of it,'" Alexander told Access Hollywood a day after the marriage was dissolved.

From 2004 to 2007, Spears was wedded to Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, then on June 9, she married her longtime partner Asghari. (ANI)

