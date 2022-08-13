Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander found guilty of trespassing, battery charges

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander has been found guilty of aggravated trespass and battery charges.

According to Fox News, The Ventura County District Attorney's Office reported that Alexander pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanour charges on Thursday.

Spears' home, where she and her husband Sam Asghari were getting married, was the location of Alexander's arrest on June 9. Authorities claim that Alexander, who was not invited to the wedding, assaulted a security guard who tried to eject him from the event after he refused to leave and damaged a door.



Alexander spent 64 days in the Ventura County Jail following his arrest, and on Thursday, he was given credit for time served. Additionally, he is prohibited from being within 100 yards of Spears and the involved security guard due to a criminal protective order.

Childhood friends Spears and Alexander wed on a whim on January 3, 2004, early in the morning. The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas served as the location for the wedding of the couple, who were both 22 at the time.

Spears' and Alexander's marriage was annulled 55 hours later a decision Alexander says was forced by Spear's management and her mother, Lynne. The annulment claimed that Spears was "incapable of agreeing to the marriage" at the time.

"We were just looking at each other and said, 'Let's do something wild, crazy. Let's go get married, just for the hell of it,'" Alexander told Access Hollywood a day after the marriage was called off. (ANI)

