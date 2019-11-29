Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter spend evening in same club

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 29 (ANI): Four-months after they broke up, Broody Jenner and his ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter were spotted partying at the same night club.

According to Us Weekly, the reality TV star was present at Nightingale's grand reopening party in L.A. which had a special performance by The Chainsmokers with JAJA Tequila.

"Both were situated on opposite sides of the club, Brody hanging with his boys," a source told Us Weekly, while Carter was attending the event with a mystery guy.

Jenner, who also parted ways with model Josie Conseco, was seen with a new woman.

Carter "tried to keep a low profile while hanging out with her galpals who kept watch on [her ex]," the source continued, adding that she "texted up a storm" before making her way out of the packed club "hand-in-hand with her new beau."

The former couple ended their five years long relationship back in August. They also had an elaborated nuptial at Bali in 2018. However, a source told Us Weekly that they didn't tie the knots legally as they never filed paperwork upon their return to the U.S.

After parting with Jenner, Carter was seen kissing Miley Cyrus during their trip to Italy. This came just a day before, the pop singer broke up with husband Liam Hemsworth, less than eight months of their marriage.

However, after display of PDA several times Cyrus and Carter soon parted ways. The '7 Things' crooner is now with Cody Simpson. (ANI)

