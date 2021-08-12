'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher joins cast of 'She Said'

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): Emmy Award winning-actor Andre Braugher has joined the cast of 'She Said', a film based on the investigation into sexual assault and harassment perpetrated by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

As per Variety, Braugher will play New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet, who oversaw groundbreaking reporting from journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who exposed Weinstein.

Their 2017 probe led to the Hollywood mogul's disgrace and criminal prosecution and sparked the #MeToo movement. The film is based on Kantor and Twohey's subsequent bestseller 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.

In 2014, Baquet became the first Black executive editor of the New York Times. The reporters have spoken frequently about the dramatic moment that Baquet hit publish, posting the piece to the outlet's website, following weeks of pressure and obfuscation from Weinstein.

Braugher joined previously announced cast members including leads Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Twohey and Kantor, as well as Patricia Clarkson.



Production is currently underway. The film is directed by Maria Schrader, an Emmy winner for her work on the Netflix series 'Unorthodox', from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

In 2018, Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment optioned the rights to 'She Said' under their co-production deal.

Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Oscar winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B. Universal's Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

A two-time Emmy winner, Braugher is the star of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' opposite Andy Samberg. The beloved comedy will premiere its eighth and final season on August 12 on NBC. His portrayal of Captain Ray Holt earned the star an additional four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice Awards wins for best-supporting actor in a comedy series.

His credits include the acclaimed TNT series 'Men of a Certain Age', the CBS show 'Hack', the Showtime Original film '10,000 Black Men Named George' and the ABC drama series 'Gideon's Crossing'.

Braugher broke out as Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' from 1992 to 1998. (ANI)

