Poster of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Bruce Lee, Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Bruce Lee, Image courtesy: Instagram

Bruce Lee's daughter 'disheartened' with father's portrayal in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which is being praised by the critics for its writing and depiction of the late '60s, may have been a box office hit, but one person isn't too thrilled about the film and recently called out the director for his work.
Shannon Lee, the daughter of martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee, has slammed Tarantino for portraying her father as a "caricature" in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', reported E! News.
In a new interview with The Wrap, as cited by E! News, Shannon, said it was "disheartening" to see how her father is portrayed in the 1969 era film.
In the film, Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth, trades insults with Bruce Lee, played by actor Mike Moh, before they eventually agree to a best out-of-three rounds fight.
However, when Shannon attended a screening of the movie she said that she thought it was "disheartening" to see her father seemingly belittled.
"I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super bad-ass who could beat up Bruce Lee. But they didn't need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive," she added.
According to her, they made Lee "come across as an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air."
However, she said it's quite contrary to how he has been portrayed in the film.
"He was someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others," she explained.
Shannon added that as "uncomfortable" as it was to "sit in the theatre and listen to people laugh at my father" she understands what message the film was trying to convey. After all, Tarantino was trying to portray "a period of time that clearly had a lot of racism and exclusion."
However, regardless of Tarantino's intentions, Shannon is upset by how her father is portrayed in the film and its complete disregard for Lee's accomplishments and life.
She said, "All of that was flushed down the toilet in this portrayal, and made my father into this arrogant punching bag."
When it comes to Moh specifically, Shannon said that she didn't take issue with the 35-year-old actor, noting that he did a good job with some of her late dad's mannerisms and his voice.
"But I think he was directed to be a caricature," Shannon, who continues her father's legacy through a website, her podcast, and the Bruce Lee Foundation, added.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the film features Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.
Apart from DiCaprio, Pitt, and Moh, the film also stars Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.
Perry, who will be last seen on the silver screen as Scott Lancer, a fictitious character in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.
The film is slated to hit the theatres in India on August 15, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:55 IST

'BH90210' actors remember late Luke Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Months after the demise of Luke Perry, his former co-actors spoke about feeling his presence on the set of 'BH90210,' the upcoming revival of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' show.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:26 IST

ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty in Sweden

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Rapper ASAP Rocky, who recently got arrested for suspected assault, pleaded not guilty as his trial begins in Sweden.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:21 IST

Granger Smith's wife shares sweet selfies kids after son's death

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Granger Smith and wife Amber, who recently lost their 3-year-old son, is now spending most of their time with their other children.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:11 IST

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants to have

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Thinking ahead! For Prince Harry, fatherhood has been an enriching experience and the Duke of Sussex recently admitted that he and his wife Meghan Markle know exactly how many children they want to have.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:07 IST

Idris Elba says he is 'the happiest' after marrying Sabrina Dhowre

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba opened up about marrying his better half, Sabrina Dhowre, post their Moroccan wedding in April.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:50 IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives sweet birthday wishes from his children

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday, his family made sure to make him feel larger than life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:39 IST

Lady Gaga spotted with new man on date amid romance rumours with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Sorry to crush your dreams of seeing 'A Star is Born' co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper as a real-life couple! Looks like, Gaga is moving on after parting ways with ex-fiance Christian Carino, but not with Cooper.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:38 IST

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture of sister sunbathing in...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who is known for spreading love and energy everywhere, is now showering preposterous amount of love on his sister.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:20 IST

Naomi Campbell says she was banned from hotel over her skin colour

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Supermodel Naomi Campbell opened up about a "revolting" incident in which she was banned from entering a hotel because she is black and stated that the fight for diversity in fashion industry continues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 06:24 IST

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada post live concert

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Singer Guru Randhawa confirmed on Tuesday that he was attacked by a member in the audience post his live concert in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:35 IST

Govinda claims he was offered James Cameron's Avatar, and...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Actor Govinda has claimed that he was offered a part in James Cameron's 'Avatar', though he turned down the role citing unwillingness to apply paint on his body all through the 410 days of shooting. The actor further claimed that it was he who suggested the title 'Ava

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:48 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about having conversation with ghosts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): While appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's September edition, American actor Kristen Stewart has made a shocking revelation that she can see ghosts.

Read More
iocl