Bruce Willis grabs eyeballs with sweater worth $ 395 featuring viral pizza rat

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 19 (ANI): Actor Bruce Willis recently grabbed eyeballs as he stepped out in the streets of Los Angeles wearing crewneck sweater word USD 395 featuring the viral internet sensation the pizza rat, reported People magazine.

The 'Die Hard' actor was seen wearing the sweater pattern that pays tribute to the viral moment from 2015.

A video of the rat descending staircase of a subway station of New York City with a slice of pizza became hit over the internet and has been doing rounds for the last four years.

The sweater of the 64-year-old actor featured the same pizza rat bringing back the hilarious memories.

Willis was seen styling the crewneck pullover with a lightly washed straight-legged jeans and wore a plain white T-shirt underneath.

The 64-year-old actor accessorised his look with sunglasses and grey plaid cap. (ANI)

