Bruna Marquezine joins cast of DC's 'Blue Beetle' film

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): 'Blue Beetle', which marks DC's first movie to centre on a Latino superhero has now cast actor Bruna Marquezine, who has been roped in to play Penny, the female lead and love interest in the film.

According to Variety, additionally, other cast members who have been added include Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillen.

All of them would be joining Xolo Mariduena, who is set to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes, the alter ego of the Blue Beetle, a vigilante who has a scarab grafted onto his spine that gives him tremendous powers and the ability to emit blue energy.



The role of Jamie's younger sister Milagros will be played by Escobedo, while Guillen's role has been kept under wraps.

'Blue Beetle' will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and will make its theatrical debut on August 23, 2023, as per Variety.

With the recent outsized box office success of 'The Batman', DC has been on a roll and its future projects include 'The Flash' movie and a sequel to 'Aquaman'. (ANI)

