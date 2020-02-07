Bruno Mars to star in Disney's music-driven feature film

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): American singer Bruno Mars has teamed up with Disney to develop a music-themed theatrical feature that he will not only star in but also produce.

According to Deadline, the film will feature original music created and performed by the singer. However, further details about the movie's plot are still being kept under wraps.

Bruno took to his social media to unveil the news.

"If your heart is in your dream No request is too extreme When you wish upon a Star" #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!," Mars captioned the post, shared on Instagram.



A similar post was also shared on his Twitter account.

In the video posted by the singer, he can be seen playing the piano inside a recording studio.

The untitled music-driven feature will be Bruno's first major film role after almost twenty-eight years since making an appearance as Little Elvis in a comedy/mystery film 'Honeymoon in Vegas.'

In 2014 he has also voiced a character in the animated film 'Rio 2.' (ANI)

