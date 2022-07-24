Bruno Tonioli reveals why he left the UK show 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Choreographer Bruno Tonioli, also a judge on 'Dancing with the Stars', has revealed why he decided to leave the British edition of the program after nearly 20 years.

According to Deadline, the vivacious Italian has been a judge on 'Strictly Come Dancing' since its inception in 2004, but he was finding it more and more difficult to coordinate making shows on both sides of the Atlantic and shared how it was taking a toll on his health.

In an interview with the UK's Daily Mail, Tonioli revealed he "just couldn't fly any more."

He added that there was no animosity over his decision to stay with Dancing with the Stars, saying:

"There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying, 'Listen, this is not going to work like it used to.'



"I just couldn't do the flying any more. I don't know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it's a miracle."

Tonioli was frank about the physical cost he started to feel towards the end of his run on Strictly.

He said, "There was a moment in the middle of a run when I blanked.

"I did not know where I was or what I was doing.

"It only lasted a second, then I saw the audience looking at me and it all came back to me."

Tonioli's role on the British judging panel has been taken by Anton du Beke, a longtime dancer on the show. He first stepped in when lockdown prevented Tonioli returning from the US, and his full-time job has since been confirmed. The UK show will return in September. (ANI)

