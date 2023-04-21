Bryan Cranston, Allison Janney to feature in Jon S. Baird's new film 'Everything's Going to Be All Right'

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Actors Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney are all set to star in Jon S. Baird's upcoming directorial 'Everything's Going to Be Great'.

According to a report by Variety, a US-based media house, Jon S. Baird for his new film partnered with eOne and Astute Films. The film will also feature Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Jack Champion. The film production is set to start today (Friday) around the Toronto area.

"'Everything Is Going to Be Great' is a valentine to big dreamers whose dreams won't necessarily come true. It's about individuality vs. conformity, fantasy vs. reality; but mostly, it's about family. As the Smart family move from one state to the next, they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theater," Variety reports quoted project's representative.

Cranston is best known for his role as the antihero Walter White in the HBO series "Breaking Bad." He recently appeared in the legal drama series 'Your Honour' as well as David Frankel's 'Jerry and Marge Go Large'. Janney portrayed Tonya Harding's mother in the film 'I, Tonya'. She has previously been in the political drama 'West Wing' and the CBS sitcom 'Mom'.

Talking about Baird, he directed 'Tetris,' a biographical drama based on the true story of how one guy helped Tetris make its way to America during the Soviet War, this year. Baird was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his work on the film "Stan & Ollie," which starred Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly.

Steven Rogers penned the script and co-produced the film with Bryan Unkeless and Alex Lalonde. Scott Morgan, Michael Souther, and Teza Lawrence serve as executive producers. (ANI)