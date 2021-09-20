BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' at United Nations General Assembly

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Global pop-star BTS on Monday joined world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and took over the platform by performing on their hit song 'Permission to Dance'.

Apart from their exceptional performance, the group which was recently named the UN's Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture also addressed the assembly and then showed a video they filmed, in respectful suits, at the iconic building's auditorium, lobby and front.

After being introduced by Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the group's members shared a number of comments on the pandemic they had received from fans.



"It is an honour to be here today. We are BTS, appointed as special presidential envoys of the Republic of Korea. We are here today to share the stories of our future generations. Before we came here we asked young people in their teens and twenties around the world about the past two years and the world they find themselves in today," the group's RM said through a translator.

The scene then cut to a video of their hit song 'Permission to Dance' performed inside and around the United Nations' iconic building on the east side of New York, accompanied by dozens of dancers.

According to Variety, the event was part of the Sustainable Development Goals program at the UN and will be held at the beginning of the United Nation's General Assembly's High-Level Week.

"It takes place as the world experiences a deeply uneven response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which risks creating a two-tier recovery with significant implications for the advancement of the SDGs, especially in developing countries," according to an announcement by the officials.

Convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Moment is intended to provide world leaders with a platform to showcase the plans, actions and solutions that are needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic and set the world on course towards achieving the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). (ANI)

