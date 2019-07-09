Actor Cameron Boyce
Actor Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce autopsy completed but cause of death yet to be revealed

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): The Los Angeles County coroner's office performed an autopsy on Disney star Cameron Boyce on Monday but has not released an official cause of death due to pending additional tests.
Boyce, known for his roles in Disney's 'Descendants' and its Channel show 'Jessie', died on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 pm, according to the coroner's office.
According to a family spokesperson, the actor died in sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," Fox News cited ABC News.
Shocked by the demise of the actor, various celebrities including Adam Sandler, Charles Esten, Jordan Fisher, James Charles, Mace Coronel, Gregg Sulkin, Kenny Ortega, and Skai Jackson took to their social media accounts to mourn the death of the star.
The actor had wrapped up the production on Descendants 3, which is scheduled to premiere in August. (ANI)

