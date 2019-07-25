Cameron Boyce, Cameron Boyce (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Cameron Boyce, Cameron Boyce (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cameron Boyce's family attends 'Descendants' director's Walk of Fame ceremony

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The family of Cameron Boyce, who died earlier this month, joined 'Descendants' director Kenny Ortega in Hollywood as the director received his star on the Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
Cameron's father Victor Boyce and sister Maya Boyce appeared during the ceremony, People reported
Victor and Maya smiled beside the director as the three posed for a picture together. Cameron's 'Descendants' co-stars, Dove Cameron, and Booboo Stewart also joined the director and Boyce's family for a group photo.
In his acceptance speech, Ortega paid tribute to the late actor, whom he worked with on all three 'Descendants' films.
"Lastly, I want to do a shout-out," Ortega said near the end of his speech, which was shared on Twitter by Variety.
"Cameron Boyce was so excited for me and wanted to be here, but he isn't here today. His all-too-brief appearance in this life inspired me beyond words and many of us here and generations of kids and families all over the world," said Ortega.
"His extraordinary talent and loving heart will be remembered through his foundation, The Cameron Boyce Foundation, and has been set up by his family to remember Cameron by continuing his pursuit to make positive change in the world," Ortega added. "Cameron said, 'We can't take it with us, so it's about what you leave.'"
"And with this, I promise Cameron I will take this goodness with me, in all the days of my life," Ortega ended his speech.
The premiere of 'Descendants 3' is scheduled for August 2. Cameron had finished the filming of the movie before his death.
Since Boyce's death on July 6, he has been commemorated by a wide number of people, including his co-stars, friends, and parents. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:44 IST

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' comeback

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears who is gearing up for Netflix's series 'Sweet Magnolias', on Wednesday revealed that the much-loved show 'Zoey 101' is indeed making a comeback.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets shining Porsche, life-size card for birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25, (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and her fans gifted birthday card that's bigger than she is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:39 IST

'The Fanatic' trailer: Obsessive John Travolta stalks his Hollywood idol

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans as the trailer of John Travolta starrer 'The Fanatic' was dropped on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:29 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio says he accepts ebbs and flows of his profession

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): With just a few days to go for the release of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' where he will be seen as a fading Hollywood star, Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio said that he will keep waiting for good projects when he will be less wanted in the industry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:38 IST

Jason Statham thanks stuntmen, calls them 'unsung heroes'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): After the shooting for 'Fast and Furious 9' came to a halt following an injury suffered by a stuntman, actor Jason Statham opened up about the incident and thanked the "unsung heroes".

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:32 IST

Kanye West moves to trademark 'Sunday Service' merchandise

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West has reportedly filed a trademark application for 'Sunday Service' merchandise with the US Patent and Trademark office, according to public records.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:25 IST

Ever had a 'Rahul Bose moment'? Here is Twitterati sharing theirs

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): For those who thought that fruits aren't harmful to their existence, actor Rahul Bose showed the other side of the story which sent the fans into a frenzy!

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:22 IST

'Rula Diya' from 'Batla House' is here to tug at your heartstrings

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After 'O Saki Saki' came as the perfect party number, makers of John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House' has dropped a second track, 'Rula Diya', which is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:04 IST

Kapil Sharma to do voice over for Red in 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan mesmerised us with their voices in 'The Lion King', the popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to lend his voice to Hindi version of animated 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:50 IST

'Kick 2' expected to roll in 2020

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The wait is about to get over for those waiting for the second installment of 'Kick'!

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:45 IST

'Blade Runner' actor Rutger Hauer dies at 75

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, who starred in the 1982 film 'Blade Runner', has passed away at the age of 75.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:03 IST

Jennifer Lawrence to star in crime film 'Mob Girl'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence is set to play a mob wife-turned-police informant in 'Mob Girl' to be helmed by Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino.

Read More
iocl