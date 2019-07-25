Cameron Boyce's family attends 'Descendants' director's Walk of Fame ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The family of Cameron Boyce, who died earlier this month, joined 'Descendants' director Kenny Ortega in Hollywood as the director received his star on the Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Cameron's father Victor Boyce and sister Maya Boyce appeared during the ceremony, People reported

Victor and Maya smiled beside the director as the three posed for a picture together. Cameron's 'Descendants' co-stars, Dove Cameron, and Booboo Stewart also joined the director and Boyce's family for a group photo.

In his acceptance speech, Ortega paid tribute to the late actor, whom he worked with on all three 'Descendants' films.

"Lastly, I want to do a shout-out," Ortega said near the end of his speech, which was shared on Twitter by Variety.

"Cameron Boyce was so excited for me and wanted to be here, but he isn't here today. His all-too-brief appearance in this life inspired me beyond words and many of us here and generations of kids and families all over the world," said Ortega.

"His extraordinary talent and loving heart will be remembered through his foundation, The Cameron Boyce Foundation, and has been set up by his family to remember Cameron by continuing his pursuit to make positive change in the world," Ortega added. "Cameron said, 'We can't take it with us, so it's about what you leave.'"

"And with this, I promise Cameron I will take this goodness with me, in all the days of my life," Ortega ended his speech.

The premiere of 'Descendants 3' is scheduled for August 2. Cameron had finished the filming of the movie before his death.

Since Boyce's death on July 6, he has been commemorated by a wide number of people, including his co-stars, friends, and parents. (ANI)

