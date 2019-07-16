Cameron Boyce's family launches charitable foundation to honour late actor

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The family of late Hollywood actor Cameron Boyce has launched a charitable foundation to pay tribute and honour the actor after his sudden and tragic death at the age of 20.

According to People, the name of the foundation is 'Cameron Boyce Foundation,' which will aim to provide artistic and creative outlets to young people as an alternative to use resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.

The actor died suddenly on July 6 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Two days after his death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner performed an autopsy test but delayed in announcing the cause of death for more investigation.

Then last Thursday, the coroner said that "preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances," but "the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date."

Before the death of the actor, he was working on a social media campaign to help fight against gun violence, which will now be launched posthumously.

"I've named the concept 'Wielding Peace'. It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding 'guns.' The catch is, the 'guns' that we're using as props will be items that signify unity and peace," Boyce wrote about the campaign, which was revealed by a representative to People.

"Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing... anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon," he added. (ANI)

