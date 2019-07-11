Cameron Boyce (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Cameron Boyce's father Victor shares last picture of his son

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:14 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's father Victor shared an adorable picture of his son which was just clicked a few hours before the tragic death of the American actor.
In the picture uploaded on Instagram, the actor can be seen sitting on a table in a denim jacket with his hand up to his chin. "My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I'm feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation," he wrote.
As soon as the picture was posted on the photo-sharing application, several people expressed their condolences to Victor and shared their fondest memories of the actor.
One of those included Cameron's Descendants co-star Dove Cameron, who recently broke her silence about his death and shared an emotional video on Instagram, revealing how hard she was taking the tragic news.
"I love you and your whole family so much and forever. There was life before this, and now life after this. My thoughts have not left you and they will stay with you," the 23-year-old actor commented on the post.
Victor's heartbreaking post comes on the same day that he and his wife Libby opened up to PEOPLE in a statement about the tragedy and expressed their appreciation for the "outpouring of love" they've received from their son's fans, reported by People.
"There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family," they said.
"He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone," they concluded.
While the parents of the late actor termed the pain of losing their son as "indescribable," they vowed to continue his legacy.
"The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron's legacy and all that he stood for is honoured," they said.
"He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star."
The death of the actor was confirmed by the family on Saturday night. The young lad died in his sleep after suffering a seizure. He was only 20-years-old when he passed away.
On Monday, Victor thanked his son's fans on Twitter, writing, "I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received."
"I can't thank you guys enough," Victor added.
The official cause of death of Cameron has yet to be determined following an autopsy that was performed on Monday.
He was "found unresponsive in his home" on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene after authorities were called, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. (ANI)

