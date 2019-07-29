Cameron Boyce's mother calls him 'My Sunshine' in heartfelt tribute

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Days after the demise of popular Disney star Cameron Boyce, his mother, Libby Boyce, shared an adorable snapshot in his memory.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Libby wrote on Sunday, "My sunshine."

She shared a happy photo of herself and late Cameron. The picture shows the late Disney star embracing his mother with a wide smile for the camera.

Earlier this week, his father, Victor Boyce, revealed on Instagram that his beloved son had a huge fondness for guitar and posted an image of Cameron strumming the instrument.

"Cameron was a natural on guitar. He was self taught and played from the heart. He would play for hours, not because he wanted to do a big show but because he really loved music," Victor captioned the post.

Cameron died suddenly after suffering a "seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," his family had said in a statement released at that time.

Since Boyce's passing, his family has taken to social media to open up about their devastating loss.

"I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," Victor Boyce wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough," his mother wrote.

Recently, the late actor's sister (and only sibling) Maya Boyce opened up about her brother's death online in a heartwarming tribute.

"Yes, he died," she wrote on Instagram, alongside several snaps of her and her brother. "Yes, I'm sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's."

To pay a tribute to the late actor, his family has launched a charitable trust named 'Cameron Boyce Foundation'," reported People.

It is aimed to provide artistic and creative outlets to young people as an alternative to use resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.

The Disney Channel star's co-stars Debby Ryan, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and more encouraged fans to donate to the foundation. (ANI)

