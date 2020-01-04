Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby girl Raddix

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz and singer-songwriter Benji Madden announced the birth of their daughter -- Raddix -- on Friday (local time).

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the good news in a post that read, "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."



The couple -- Diaz, Benji -- got married in 2015.

After completing three years in married life, according to a source to Us Weekly that Diaz "would love" to be a mom and tried IVF, acupuncture, and supplements to conceive.

The insider revealed at that point, "It just hasn't worked out yet. They don't know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren't giving up. It's been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending."

The source further said that the 40-year-old songwriter Benji hasn't gone through "What Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they're in it together. He would do anything for her." (ANI)

