Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz doesn't miss performing

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz, who last starred in the 2014 film 'Annie' and is missing in action since then, revealed that she "doesn't miss performing."
The star feels grateful for the life she has lived so far and the success she has tasted, but wants to take some time off to "reorganise" her life.
"I started experiencing fame when I was 22, so 25 years ago -- that's a long time," the actor told InStyle magazine for their special 25th-anniversary issue, reported Fox News.
The 46-year-old actor said that she has given more than half of her life to the public and feels okay to take some time off to choose how she wants to "come back into the world."
"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come back into the world. If I decide to. I don't miss performing," she added.
Diaz first rose to fame when she starred in 1994 hit 'The Mask' opposite Jim Carrey. The actor enjoyed a 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits, including 'My Best Friend's Wedding', 'There's Something About Mary' and 'Vanilla Sky' to name a few.
While Diaz didn't completely rule out the idea of a Hollywood comeback, she said she is more interested in pursuing other projects nowadays.
"Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about -- something that just feels effortless," she said.
Diaz has also been enjoying her married life. She tied the knot with 'Good Charlotte' musician Benji Madden back in 2015. The couple lives a life away from the limelight and is rarely seen in public.
"It's fun to just not have anybody know what I'm up to. Because my time is all mine. I'm not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life," Diaz said.
She also reflected upon her relationship with her husband, four years after their wedding.
"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bulls---. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing," she said, when asked about her husband.
And while the actor is enjoying life away from the spotlight, she said a return to films could happen sooner than later.
"I like creating, so I'm just looking for the project that makes the most sense to me now. I have some things brewing, but it's a little too early to talk about them," Diaz said.
Diaz and Madden got hitched in an intimate ceremony in her home back in January 2015 after dating for seven months. Diaz is also a wellness ambassador and released the 2013 bestseller 'The Body Book', followed by 2016's 'The Longevity Book', in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Jonas Brothers kick-off tour with Latin artists

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Months after reuniting as a band and releasing back-to-back blockbusters, the Jonas Brothers are finally treating their fans with the biggest gig of the year - a tour!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:53 IST

Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman moved out of ICU

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Stuntman Joe Watts, who was injured on the sets of 'Fast & Furious 9' last month, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:54 IST

Modi urges film industry to shoot in J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the glorious cinematic days will return to Jammu and Kashmir once normalcy is restored in the state after the new steps taken by his government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:23 IST

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pak artists

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films on Thursday; All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:50 IST

Miranda Lambert says her career 'has been a crazy ride'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Newlywed Miranda Lambert could not be more thrilled as her latest single 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' soared to the number one spot as the most added single on country radio for the week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:36 IST

'Section 375' teaser: Get ready for intense courtroom drama

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The teaser of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' that explores the subject of rape in India is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:33 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launches #NotMe movement

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against his client on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:26 IST

David Zayas joins cast of 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor David Zayas has been roped in for Michael Polish directorial 'Force of Nature' to play John the baptist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:08 IST

Danny Trejo saves the day by rescuing baby trapped in overturned car

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Danny Trejo, one of Hollywood's famous villains, became a real-life hero after he rescued a baby who was trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:52 IST

Here's how 'BH90210' honoured Luke Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American comedy series 'Beverly Hills, 90210' is finally here, featuring the main cast of the show. The premiere of 'BH90210', which was aired on Wednesday, honoured the late actor Luke Perry, who played the role of Dylan McKay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday.

Read More
iocl