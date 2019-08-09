Cameron Diaz doesn't miss performing

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz, who last starred in the 2014 film 'Annie' and is missing in action since then, revealed that she "doesn't miss performing."

The star feels grateful for the life she has lived so far and the success she has tasted, but wants to take some time off to "reorganise" her life.

"I started experiencing fame when I was 22, so 25 years ago -- that's a long time," the actor told InStyle magazine for their special 25th-anniversary issue, reported Fox News.

The 46-year-old actor said that she has given more than half of her life to the public and feels okay to take some time off to choose how she wants to "come back into the world."

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come back into the world. If I decide to. I don't miss performing," she added.

Diaz first rose to fame when she starred in 1994 hit 'The Mask' opposite Jim Carrey. The actor enjoyed a 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits, including 'My Best Friend's Wedding', 'There's Something About Mary' and 'Vanilla Sky' to name a few.

While Diaz didn't completely rule out the idea of a Hollywood comeback, she said she is more interested in pursuing other projects nowadays.

"Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about -- something that just feels effortless," she said.

Diaz has also been enjoying her married life. She tied the knot with 'Good Charlotte' musician Benji Madden back in 2015. The couple lives a life away from the limelight and is rarely seen in public.

"It's fun to just not have anybody know what I'm up to. Because my time is all mine. I'm not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life," Diaz said.

She also reflected upon her relationship with her husband, four years after their wedding.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bulls---. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing," she said, when asked about her husband.

And while the actor is enjoying life away from the spotlight, she said a return to films could happen sooner than later.

"I like creating, so I'm just looking for the project that makes the most sense to me now. I have some things brewing, but it's a little too early to talk about them," Diaz said.

Diaz and Madden got hitched in an intimate ceremony in her home back in January 2015 after dating for seven months. Diaz is also a wellness ambassador and released the 2013 bestseller 'The Body Book', followed by 2016's 'The Longevity Book', in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully. (ANI)

