Cameron Diaz reflects on marriage with Benji Madden, calls it 'best thing ever'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz reflected upon her relationship with husband Benji Madden four years after their wedding.

Diaz opened up to InStyle for their special 25th-anniversary issue about her life with the rock band 'Good Charlotte' artiste and how they find peace away from the spotlight, reported People.

Diaz and Madden wed in an intimate ceremony in her home back in January 2015 after dating for seven months.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best," Diaz said gushing about her beau.

The 46-year-old actor also spoke about how marriage is "hard" and you need somebody who is willing to put the efforts with you.

"He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time," she said.

She continued, "I don't know if I was ready when I got married, but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bullshit. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."

The star is also grateful for the life she has lived so far and the success she found.

"At this point, I've done so much, I feel fulfilled with the adventures I've sought out in my life. I'm in a great place, and the world is so different now too. The mid-1990s are an era that will never exist again. I'm just so grateful that I got to witness and partake in it," she explained.

The actor further elaborated on how technology has changed the way we live today versus when she was coming up in Hollywood.

"Sure, you can post anything at any time on Instagram and you're able to control your own narrative, and that's incredible. But you're tied to your phone, and you're so dependent on it," she pointed out.

"We've exported our entire brain capacity into this little thing we carry around in our hand. We've lost touch with our humanity and our humanness, and I think it's really healthy to not have to be accountable for every minute of our day," she added.

Back in March, a source told People that Diaz is happier than ever with her beau.

"Cameron feels so much better about everything since she married Benji," the source said.

"She had many years of dating high profile hunks. She found a different kind of man in Benji. He is her equal and respects her," the source added.

Another insider previously told People that 'The Other Woman' actor prefers to keep her private life personal. Diaz hasn't released a film since the 2014 remake of 'Annie'.

"Cameron and Benji are great" and "both very happy living the quiet life. The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time," the source told People.

Diaz is also a wellness ambassador, releasing the 2013 bestseller 'The Body Book', followed by 2016's 'The Longevity Book', in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully. (ANI)

