Cameron Diaz reveals how her husband's sleep schedule helps them in maintaining social distancing during corona pandemic

Washington D.C. [USA], April 23 (ANI): American writer Cameron Diaz recently revealed that her and Benji Madden's opposite sleep schedule helps them as parents in maintaining social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People magazine, the 47-year-old former actor said during an Instagram Live video chat with celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman on Wednesday (local time) that she loves that her husband is a "night" person.

Diaz shared, "Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early... that works so well for us as parents."

"I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her," she said of her 3-month-old baby girl Raddix. "I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep."

The 'Charlie's Angels' star explained that the fact that she and her husband are polar opposites when it comes to sleep made her realise "we all need somebody ... somebody who doesn't do what we do."

Diaz said while explaining she stumbled upon the realisation following a previous conversation with her good friend Drew Barrymore. "It's the tribal thing, it's why we need tribes."

The former actor also shared how she spends her days as a new mom while on lockdown and what she does to stay motivated. Diaz said, "I literally get up and don't stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow," adding that she "loves" that feeling.

"I'm so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don't idle through the day," she added.

She also shared that, as her day starts to calm down, she likes to "chill out" by cooking.

The 'Knight and Day' star said that cooking is her favourite thing in the world to do. "That's my happy place. Cooking is everything... I'm eating way too much pasta. I'm eating it every night. It's just comforting and it's easy and you can use so many things," the author added.

In early January, Diaz and Madden shared the happy news of their daughter's arrival on social media. (ANI)

